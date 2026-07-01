Nike meets expectations, but the challenges remain

Nike’s quarterly results were better than expected. Yet there isn’t much cause for celebration: revenue remained stable for the full fiscal year, and the sports group does not expect any improvement for the time being.

“Customers under pressure globally”

In the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, Nike reported revenue of 11 billion U.S. dollars (9.65 billion euros). That is 1% less than a year earlier, but still more than analysts had forecast. Net income of 1.1 billion U.S. dollars (965 million euros) also exceeded expectations. However, the profit did receive an exceptional—and therefore one-time—boost: Nike benefited from a refund of nearly 986 million US dollars in import duties.