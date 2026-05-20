Creative momentum drives Chanel’s growth

The 2% revenue growth that Chanel achieved in 2025 is partly due to the contributions of Creative Director Matthieu Blazy, who has attracted a new customer base with updated designs of iconic products such as handbags and coats.

Bestsellers

In 2024, Chanel was still grappling with a 4.3% decline in revenue and a profit drop of more than 28%, as demand for luxury goods fell due to economic headwinds and changing consumer behavior. Last year, revenue rose again, to $19.3 billion (€16.6 billion). Creative Director Blazy, who presented his first collection in October 2025, has clearly revitalized the brand’s identity. Bestsellers include the “maxi flap bag,” a handbag priced at around 7,800 euros, and colorful versions of the classic Chanel tweed jacket.