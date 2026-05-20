Zeeman reports revenue growth but also a slight operating loss

Zeeman saw its revenue rise again in 2025 after a decline the previous year. According to the company, the textile discounter is performing well in the Benelux, but in France and Germany, the figures fell short of expectations.

A challenging year

In 2025, Zeeman achieved consumer revenue of 984 million euros, compared to 969 million euros a year earlier. This marks a return to growth for the retailer following an unexpected decline in revenue in 2024. Net revenue amounted to 806 million euros. This is stated in the CSR report that the textile discounter recently published. The company sold 264 million items last year, compared to 270 million in 2024. The number of employees rose from 6,800 in 2024 to 6,944 in 2025. The number of stores across eight countries fell from 1,393 in 2024 to 1,388 last year.