New searches at Nestlé Waters as part of water fraud investigation

French authorities raided two Perrier bottling plants in Vergèze and a Vittel laboratory in the Vosges on Tuesday. The raids are part of an investigation into alleged mineral water fraud by Nestlé Waters.

Following a complaint by Foodwatch

The operations are taking place as part of a judicial investigation following a complaint of deception filed against Nestlé Waters by the NGO Foodwatch and follow earlier searches at the multinational’s Paris headquarters in July 2025, reports Radio France. Nestlé confirms the inspections and says it is cooperating with the investigation.

In 2024, it came to light that Nestlé had allegedly purified contaminated spring water from Vittel, Contrex, Perrier, and Hépar for years using methods such as microfiltration, activated carbon filters, and ultraviolet filters to ensure consumer safety. However, these treatments are not permitted, prompting the independent food watchdog Foodwatch to file a complaint.

Nestlé has since decided to sell a majority stake in its water division to focus on its core businesses. Several investment funds have expressed interest.