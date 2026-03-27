Nestlé moves forward with billion-dollar deal: private equity firms eye Perrier and San Pellegrino

Nestlé is moving forward with the sale of half of its European water division. Several of the world’s largest private-equity firms are reportedly willing to pay around 5 billion euros for brands including Perrier, San Pellegrino, and Acqua Panna.

Bidding war in full swing

According to the Financial Times, three private equity firms—Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), KKR, and PAI Partners—have advanced to the next round of the bidding process. Platinum Equity has also expressed interest, according to sources close to the matter. The sale of a 50% stake would give the water division a total valuation of approximately 5 billion euros.