Organic consolidation: BioToday owner acquires Joannusmolen and IDorganics

De Smaakspecialist (Better Pete and BioToday) is strengthening its position in the natural foods market with the acquisition of Joannusmolen, which was previously part of Merenda Foods. De Smaakspecialist had previously acquired IDorganics, which handles production and distribution.

Three independent brands

De Smaakspecialist is acquiring the Joannusmolen brand, including the production activities carried out at IDorganics. The product range will thus expand to include organic and gluten-free flours, porridges, and baking products. Following the sale, Merenda Foods will henceforth focus entirely on developing and producing organic snacks for babies and children.