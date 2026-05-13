Belgian investor Cobepa acquires a stake in owner of French food markets Grand Frais

The Belgian investment holding company Cobepa is acquiring a stake in Prosol, the French fresh food specialist behind retail chains such as Grand Frais, Fresh, mon-marché.fr, and Banco Fresco. The goal: to bring these brands to “more customers.”

Valued at 4 billion euros

With this investment, Cobepa joins the funds of Apollo, founder Denis Dumont, and the management team led by Jean-Paul Mochet. For Prosol, this marks yet another phase in the restructuring of its capital, following Apollo’s acquisition of Ardian’s majority stake at the end of 2025.