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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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German court finds Mondelēz guilty of misleading shrinkflation

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Food13 May, 2026
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By reducing the weight of Milka chocolate bars while keeping the packaging the same, Mondelēz was guilty of misleading consumers, according to the Bremen court. The ruling sets a precedent with potential implications for other manufacturers.

Clear labeling required

Last year, Mondelēz International reduced the weight of various Milka chocolate bars from 100 grams to 90 grams without making a big deal of it. In response, the Hamburg Consumer Association filed a complaint against the manufacturer with the Bremen court, alleging unfair competition and misleading packaging. After all, the change was barely noticeable to consumers: the packaging and design remained identical, while the bar itself became about one millimeter thinner. Moreover, retail prices had risen significantly shortly before.

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