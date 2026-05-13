German court finds Mondelēz guilty of misleading shrinkflation

By reducing the weight of Milka chocolate bars while keeping the packaging the same, Mondelēz was guilty of misleading consumers, according to the Bremen court. The ruling sets a precedent with potential implications for other manufacturers.

Clear labeling required

Last year, Mondelēz International reduced the weight of various Milka chocolate bars from 100 grams to 90 grams without making a big deal of it. In response, the Hamburg Consumer Association filed a complaint against the manufacturer with the Bremen court, alleging unfair competition and misleading packaging. After all, the change was barely noticeable to consumers: the packaging and design remained identical, while the bar itself became about one millimeter thinner. Moreover, retail prices had risen significantly shortly before.