Oil & Vinegar relaunches under new ownership duo

Oil & Vinegar is set for a new future following the bankruptcy of its parent company. The culinary retail chain is relaunching under the leadership of Voets Specialiteiten from the Netherlands and the Belgian firm Triple Invest.

Three stores still uncertain

Assisi, the international headquarters of Oil & Vinegar in Oosterhout, filed for bankruptcy on April 9. Since then, the receivers have been searching for a solution for the chain. Now, a solution has been found through a partnership between Voets Specialiteiten, a Dutch distributor of delicacies, and Triple Invest, a Belgian group that operates three Oil & Vinegar franchise stores itself.