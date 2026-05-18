International markets become the growth driver for Aldi Nord

Nearly half of Aldi Nord’s revenue still comes from Germany, but two-thirds of the retailer’s growth is generated abroad. There is potential: only in Belgium the discounter already has a market share of more than 10%.

Strong expansion

For Aldi Nord, growth must increasingly come from abroad. Germany currently accounts for 47% of its €31.4 billion in revenue, but of the €7 billion in revenue the group has gained over the past five years, nearly two-thirds came from abroad, according to an analysis by Lebensmittel Zeitung.