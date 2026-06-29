[Interview] “Fifty restaurants by 2029, that’s the goal” (Jerome Vandermeulen, Manhattn’s)

The Manhattan’s hamburger chain has opened its tenth Belgian restaurant in Wijnegem. A third Parisian restaurant will open in September, followed by locations in the Netherlands. The company is also seeking franchise partners in other Western European markets.

A family venture

“A location in the Wijnegem Shopping Center wasn’t immediately on our radar five years ago. But the shopping center has been completely renovated—it looks fantastic, with that beautiful food court. Visitor numbers are approaching nine million,” says Manhattn’s co-founder Jerome Vandermeulen in an interview with RetailDetail.