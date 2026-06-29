Delhaize transfers another 122 million euros to Ahold Delhaize

Delhaize has once again funneled a substantial amount of money to the Netherlands. The supermarket chain distributed 122 million euros to its parent company, Ahold Delhaize, on top of last year’s record dividend of 378 million euros.

Franchising boosts profits

Delhaize is once again distributing 122 million euros to its Dutch owner, Ahold Delhaize. The new capital distribution consists of a capital reduction of 74.2 million euros and a reduction in the statutory reserve of 47.8 million euros, according to De Tijd.