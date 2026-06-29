Europe - EN
Europe - EN
thumb
Written by Pauline Neerman
In this article
Share article
  • instagram
  • linkedin

Delhaize transfers another 122 million euros to Ahold Delhaize

icon
Food29 June, 2026
Shutterstock.com

Delhaize has once again funneled a substantial amount of money to the Netherlands. The supermarket chain distributed 122 million euros to its parent company, Ahold Delhaize, on top of last year’s record dividend of 378 million euros.

Franchising boosts profits

Delhaize is once again distributing 122 million euros to its Dutch owner, Ahold Delhaize. The new capital distribution consists of a capital reduction of 74.2 million euros and a reduction in the statutory reserve of 47.8 million euros, according to De Tijd.

More about... Food
See more
Events
Most read
Follow RetailDetail