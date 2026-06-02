Swiss owner calls off sale of Culinor

The Swiss food group Orior has not found a buyer for the Belgian meal manufacturer Culinor. As a result, the sale plans have been called off.

Bids were insufficient

It was announced last October that Orior had put its Belgian subsidiary Culinor up for sale. The Swiss group, which also has subsidiaries in Germany and Italy, acquired Culinor in 2016 to gain a foothold in the Benelux region. But because the intended synergies were never realized, and also because the group is burdened by high debt, the owner wanted to sell the Belgian company again. That did not work out: according to information from the business newspaper De Tijd, the bids for Culinor were not satisfactory. “No suitable value could be realized for Orior,” says the company.