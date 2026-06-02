Colruyt expands its bakery concept to ten additional stores

The upgraded bakery offering that Colruyt began testing in the fall of 2025 is proving popular. In the coming months, the retailer will equip ten additional stores with a bakery workshop, including locations in Brussels and Wallonia.

Breakfast products a hit

Last October, Colruyt announced a trial featuring freshly baked bread, baguettes, pastries, and savory snacks in four stores. This is now available in six stores and will be expanded to ten additional locations in the coming months. For the first time, stores in Wallonia will also get a bakery: starting June 2 in the tourist town of Rochefort, a store that is also open on Sundays during the summer, and subsequently in Liège Constitution (June 23) and Stockel (July 14). Epinois will follow in October, and Mons and Nivelles in November. In Flanders, the bakery workshop will come to Hamme in September, to Merksem Roosensplein and Hechtel Eksel in October, and to Sint-Pieters-Brugge in November.

The department is proving to be a success: in stores where the bread assortment was expanded in 2025, more than one in three customers buys a product from the new assortment. The top sellers are the classics: white baguettes, chocolate rolls, croissants, white pistolets, and butter sandwiches. The selection is also a hit for breakfast. Since Colruyt stores have been open as early as 8 a.m., 40% of Colruyt customers also buy a breakfast item in their store every morning between 8 and 9 a.m. In all stores, the bakery assortment is continuously tested and optimized with new items.

New customers and young families

“The feedback from our customers has been unanimously positive, and they also appreciate that we adapt our selection to their needs,” says Geert Elen, Head of Innovation at Colruyt. “In recent months, we’ve attracted new customers in the test stores, and young families are also happy to add the new assortment to their shopping carts. We look forward to offering the same selection to our Walloon customers as well, and getting to know their bakery preferences.”

For the staff, baking bread is a rewarding learning experience, he notes. “Colleagues receive specialized training, allowing them to further develop their interests and skills. Breads are freshly baked just before the store opens, giving them a deliciously crispy crust. They are baked again throughout the day. Baguettes, pastries, and other items are also baked several times a day to ensure the best quality and freshness. This also minimizes food waste.”