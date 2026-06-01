“Execution determines a supermarket’s success”

The gap between successful and less successful supermarkets in the Netherlands is widening. The decisive factor here is not so much the store format, but rather the way the stores are managed.

Rising profit margins

While market conditions are becoming more difficult for all businesses, the performance of Dutch supermarkets is diverging further and further. Notably, the variation between stores within a single chain is greater than the variation between chains themselves, according to an analysis by retail consultant Marshoek, based on data from 252 stores in the Albert Heijn, Boon, Jumbo, Plus, and Spar chains.