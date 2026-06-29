New lease on life for Just Eat Takeaway under new ownership

Prosus, the parent company of iFood and Just Eat Takeaway, closed the 2026 fiscal year with strong growth and higher profitability. The investor in food delivery companies aims to accelerate growth in the new fiscal year through AI, integration, and Just Eat Takeaway’s position as the European leader.

Fixing Just Eat Takeaway

Prosus describes the 2026 fiscal year as a year of “execution, innovation, and discipline.” The group saw revenue from its “ecosystems”—i.e., meal delivery platforms—rise to $9.7 billion, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.3 billion. According to Prosus, these figures underscore that the group is evolving from a collection of internet companies into “an integrated, AI-driven ecosystem centered on delivery, finance, and experiences.”