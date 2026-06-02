Barry Callebaut: new CEO will negotiate with Nestlé and Mondelez personally

Hein Schumacher, the new CEO of Barry Callebaut, presents his growth plan for the struggling chocolate giant. After several difficult years in the cocoa market, the world’s largest chocolate maker is once again aiming for volume growth.

Stabilize first, then grow

After a period of disappointing results and unprecedented market disruption, Barry Callebaut wants to return to growth. On Tuesday, under the leadership of new CEO Hein Schumacher, the chocolate giant presented the strategic program “Focus for Growth,” through which the company aims to strengthen its commercial clout and improve operational performance.