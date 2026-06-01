Manhattn’s opens its tenth Belgian location at Wijnegem Shopping Center

On June 26, premium burger chain Manhattn’s will officially open its tenth Belgian restaurant at Wijnegem Shopping Center. With its New York-inspired theme, the concept fits perfectly into a large indoor shopping mall, say the founders.

“Part of the shopping experience”

Thirteen years ago, Manhattn’s, the brainchild of brothers Jerome and Philippe Vandermeulen, launched in Brussels. More restaurants followed in Brussels, Leuven, Antwerp, Ghent, Bruges, and two locations in Paris. Now the brand is taking its next step in Flanders. The choice of Wijnegem Shopping Center was partly inspired by the mall’s American “mall vibe,” says co-founder Jerome Vandermeulen. After all, the company wants to distinguish itself from other premium burger chains through its New York approach and strong visual identity.

“In the U.S., food is part of the entire shopping experience. People meet up there, linger, and make a moment of it. We recognize that feeling here too. It just fits. For Manhattn’s, it’s never just about grabbing a quick bite, but about the entire experience surrounding it.” The new restaurant will feature the signature Manhattn’s aesthetic: inspired by iconic Manhattan restaurants, with warm materials and an energetic atmosphere. Still, the brothers emphasize that each location will have its own character. “We don’t build copies of restaurants; every place must have its own soul.”

Since the major renovation completed in late 2025, Wijnegem Shopping Center has allocated more space to food & beverage, which now accounts for about 12% of the total offer.