Yum Brands hopes to sell Pizza Hut to an investment fund

Yum Brands, the group that also owns Taco Bell and KFC, is in exclusive talks to sell Pizza Hut to the investment fund LongRange Capital. It is not yet certain whether the two parties will reach an agreement.

Weak demand

Yum Brands and LongRange Capital are in advanced negotiations regarding a potential deal that could be finalized within a few weeks, an internal source told Reuters on Friday. However, there is still no guarantee that an agreement will be reached. The companies have not yet responded to the news to the news agency.