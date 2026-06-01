Albert Heijn explains the difference in shelf life on its packaging

Albert Heijn is adding more information about shelf life to more than half of all its private-label product packaging: the supermarket chain aims to reduce food waste by clarifying the difference between “best before” and “use by” dates.

“Look, smell, taste”

From now on, AH will use two recognizable icons to better inform customers about the meaning of expiration dates. The so-called “look, smell, taste” icon will appear on products with a “Best Before” date. With this, Albert Heijn aims to make it clear that many products are often still safe and tasty after that date. According to the supermarket, consumers can judge for themselves whether a product is still suitable for consumption.