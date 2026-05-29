The AI Generation of Weighing Technology

(Advertorial) METTLER TOLEDO introduces FreshAI, an innovative solution for automatic item recognition on the scale. The advanced software is able to display the right product within half a second with ~99% accuracy.

METTLER TOLEDO’s state-of-the-art FreshAI software provides retailers with a fully integrated, intelligent weighing solution that optimizes processes, maximizes efficiency and reduces costs, all while maintaining privacy, data security, and data integrity. This way, customers and employees benefit from an intuitive user experience in the fresh produce department, at the counter, in the backroom and at checkout.

In the fresh produce department, customers can find the right item faster and easier. Thanks to its impressive recognition capabilities, the right product is displayed in the top four suggested articles on the screen in just half a second, with 99% accuracy! This reduces the search time for the right item and therefore minimizes the risk of frustration for customers. At the same time, loss of sales due to incorrectly selected items is minimized.

On the counter or in the preparation room, your employees will also experience the benefits of automatic article recognition because they no longer have to search manually for the right article and can therefore work more efficiently, saving you valuable time, which is essential when you are struggling with staff shortages.

At the checkout, entrepreneurs benefit from more efficient processes thanks to automatic article recognition, which reduces the waiting time at the checkout and further improves customer satisfaction. FreshAI is available for various applications, including checkouts, self-checkouts, and other shopping processes.

The FreshAI article recognition software works directly on the scale, the data is stored locally on the device, and therefore does not require a continuous network connection. Encrypted communication according to the industry standard REST/JSON ensures a high level of security.

Packaged and unpackaged items (such as fruit and vegetables, bread and pastries and snacks) are automatically identified and shown on the display by means of recognizable images. Thanks to ‘auto-learning’, the software can learn to recognize new items without having to be manually configured by employees. This allows for same-day deployment, without additional user training. New stores also benefit from the experience of existing stores, which simplifies multi-store rollout and improves deployment efficiency. The advanced software can also track inventory and help to minimize shrinkage and improve inventory management. In addition, thanks to automatic recognition, the risk of misidentification of products is greatly reduced.

FreshAI is available as a standalone solution or as an option on scales with FreshPro software. The solution integrates seamlessly with existing platforms throughout the store using SDK. The modular camera installation is flexible and therefore fits any checkout setup.

The advanced FreshAI software and powerful product recognition algorithm, combined with scale security and its ease of deployment and management, reflect METTLER TOLEDO’s commitment to quality and innovation in retail automation.

The advantages of FreshAI at a glance: