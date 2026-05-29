Asda is partnering with Ocado online

Asda is partnering with technology company Ocado: the supermarket chain will use Ocado’s software platform. Through this strategic alliance, the British supermarket group hopes to catch up in the online grocery market.

Technology deal

Starting in 2027, Asda will use Ocado’s technology for its website, mobile app, in-store picking, and home delivery service. With this move, the supermarket chain aims to modernize its online services and make them more efficient. Asda will, however, retain full ownership of its online operations, customer offerings, and pricing.