After profitable year, Lunch Garden considers new expansion

A year and a half after its relaunch, Lunch Garden is looking to grow again. The Belgian restaurant chain has ended 2025 in the black, continues to roll out its revamped brasserie concept, and is working on an urban concept.

“A rock-solid balance sheet”

Lunch Garden, which made a fresh start in early 2025 following bankruptcy, is reporting positive figures today and is even looking toward expansion again. The chain generated gross revenue of 91.4 million euros in 2025, including VAT and franchise operations. EBITDA came in at 3.3 million euros. That figure does, however, include 2.2 million euros in extraordinary costs following the bankruptcy and relaunch, so the bottom line was a net profit of approximately 278,000 euros.