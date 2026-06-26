Auchan lets go of all Hungarian activities

The Hungarian real estate investor Indotek Group is taking full control of Auchan Hungary. The group is acquiring the remaining 53% stake from Auchan Retail International, thereby increasing its ownership from 47% to 100%.

The Auchan flag will continue to fly

An operational partnership had already been in place since late 2024: Indotek had held management rights and day-to-day control over the Hungarian operations since then. As a result, the acquisition will have little immediate impact on customers, employees, and suppliers. Auchan Hungary will continue to operate under the Auchan banner and retain access to the French retailer’s international network. Long-term contracts guarantee the use of the Auchan brand, centrally sourced product ranges, private labels, and participation in purchasing alliances.