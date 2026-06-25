Foodmaker doubles production capacity with new headquarters

Foodmaker inaugurates a new headquarters in Westerlo, Belgium, that brings together production, offices, and the customer experience on a single site. By the end of this year, the manufacturer aims to increase its daily capacity from 150,000 to 300,000 meals.

European rollout

The new complex houses a bakery, a Foodmaker Café, office space, and a 30,000-square-meter kitchen, spread over two floors. Foodmaker compares that area to roughly four soccer fields. The expansion follows the purchase of the site adjacent to the existing facility in Westerlo. As a result, the company’s total land area is growing from 33,000 to 55,000 square meters.