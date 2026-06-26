How Bofrost is turning into an ice cold online retailer

Bofrost, the European market leader in home-delivered frozen foods, closed its 2025/26 fiscal year with virtually stable revenue. Nevertheless, there has been growth, particularly in online orders.

Online, not door-to-door

In the year ending in February, Bofrost achieved revenue growth of 0.6% to 1.42 billion euros. The main source of growth is not the traditional door-to-door sales model, but the online channel. In Germany, online revenue rose by 7.8%. Online orders now account for 14.1% of total revenue there.