Capital increase fuels Jasper’s low-calorie ketchup and mayonnaise

The Belgian sauce brand Jasper’s aims to carve out a niche for itself among the established names in the sauce industry. The young brand has raised 400,000 euros, signed a national contract with Delhaize, and is preparing for further expansion in Belgium and beyond.

Ready to scale up

Five years ago, Jasper Caerels and Guillaume Gauquie began experimenting with healthier alternatives to classic table sauces. With Jasper’s Sauzen, they’re focusing on mayonnaise, ketchup, and other cold sauces—but with fewer calories. The products are also vegan, gluten-free, and lactose-free.