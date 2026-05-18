Is Magnum already about to disappear from the stock market?

Less than six months after the spin-off from Unilever, rumors are already circulating about a potential takeover bid for The Magnum Ice Cream Company. Investment firms Blackstone and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) are reportedly exploring a bid for the ice cream manufacturer.

Strange timing

Are Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Cornetto, and Calippo about to get a new owner again? According to Reuters, a takeover attempt is reportedly in the works. ABN Amro analyst Robert Jan Vos, however, calls the scenario remarkable. “I didn’t see this coming. The timing is very peculiar,” he told the Financieele Dagblad. Other analysts also reacted with surprise.