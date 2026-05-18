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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Is Magnum already about to disappear from the stock market?

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Food18 May, 2026
The Magnum Ice Cream Company

Less than six months after the spin-off from Unilever, rumors are already circulating about a potential takeover bid for The Magnum Ice Cream Company. Investment firms Blackstone and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) are reportedly exploring a bid for the ice cream manufacturer.

Strange timing

Are Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Cornetto, and Calippo about to get a new owner again? According to Reuters, a takeover attempt is reportedly in the works. ABN Amro analyst Robert Jan Vos, however, calls the scenario remarkable. “I didn’t see this coming. The timing is very peculiar,” he told the Financieele Dagblad. Other analysts also reacted with surprise.

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