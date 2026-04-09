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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Vinted sold over 10 billion euros in secondhand goods

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General9 April, 2026

Last year, Vinted surpassed the one-billion-euro revenue mark thanks to 10.8 billion euros’ worth of second-hand goods being sold through its marketplace. The looming new wave of inflation could be a boost rather than a threat.

Capitalizing on headwinds

The Lithuanian secondhand platform saw revenue rise by 38% in 2025 to 1.1 billion euros, while the total value of goods traded (GMV) reached 10.8 billion euros. This solidifies Vinted’s position as a dominant player in the fast-growing market for secondhand clothing and goods.

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