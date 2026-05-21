Pepco raises its growth targets in Western Europe

Non-food discounter Pepco is stepping up its expansion in Western Europe: the retailer plans to open at least 600 new stores there between 2027 and 2030. Success in Spain and Italy is bolstering the company’s ambitions.

“Favorable conditions”

Building on the strong profitability of its Spanish and Italian stores, the Polish-originated Pepco Group will accelerate its European expansion, the discount chain announced Thursday. Between 2027 and 2030, the retailer aims to open at least 600 new stores in existing Western European markets.

“The accelerating store economics we are seeing in Western Europe give us the conviction to expand on our ambitions there,” says CEO Stephan Borchert. The planned store openings would double the group’s presence in the region. The company will also launch a pilot program with stores in Ukraine. The group says it is on track to meet its target of opening 250 new stores this year, Reuters reports.

Pepco is one of the fastest-growing discount chains in Europe, with more than 4,000 stores in 18 countries.