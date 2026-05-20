Hema co-financed its own acquisition

Hema helped make its own acquisition possible: the department store chain provided a 60-million-euro loan to Mississippi Ventures, the investment vehicle of the Van Eerd family, owners of Jumbo. Meanwhile, now that they are officially sister companies, Hema and Jumbo are continuing to explore synergies.

“Saved from ruin”

Prior to the Van Eerd family’s acquisition of Hema, the chain itself increased its credit facility with the bank in order to subsequently provide a loan to the acquirer, as the Financieele Dagblad deduces from the annual figures. The Van Eerd family already owned 50% of the shares and purchased the remaining stake from the Amsterdam-based investment firm Parcom at the end of last year.