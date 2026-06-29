Blokker pushes forward with two new stores

For the first time this year, Blokker is opening new stores: on the 1st of July, new locations will open in Den Bosch and Klazienaveen (Drenthe). The retailer says it is constantly looking for additional locations.

Search for Locations

A spokesperson confirmed to RetailTrends that the two new stores are company-owned. “We are in constant dialogue with property owners and on the lookout for good locations.” To further shape its expansion, the chain recently called on consumers to help suggest suitable locations. It is not yet known whether more stores will open this year.