Nike reaches a social agreement in Laakdal: 371 jobs to be cut

At Nike’s distribution center in Laakdal, Belgium, up to 371 employees will ultimately be laid off, half the 736 jobs originally announced. The unions are focusing primarily on a voluntary severance package.

Majority agreement

Nike had already announced in March that it would cut 411 jobs in Laakdal, as a result of streamlining the logistics organization (81 jobs) and phasing out the weekend shift (330 jobs). On 29 April, another blow followed: another 325 positions in the week shifts were on the line. In total, 736 jobs were at risk of being lost.

During negotiations, the unions succeeded in reducing the number of forced layoffs to 371. The social plan provides for additional severance pay in the event of forced layoffs and a voluntary departure scheme, which could potentially reduce the number of forced layoffs even further. The layoffs will take effect on 30 June, the unions confirm.

From Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon, Nike’s nearly 5,000 employees in Laakdal were informed about the agreement. A vote followed, in which the proposal was approved by a large majority.