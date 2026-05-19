Son of Mango founder arrested on suspicion of murder

Jonathan Andić, the son of the late Mango founder Isak Andić, was arrested in Madrid on Tuesday on suspicion of murdering his father, who died in an accident in 2024 at the age of 71 while hiking near Montserrat.

Contradictory statements

Isak Andić died on December 14, 2024, after falling into a 150-meter-deep ravine during a hike on Montserrat, near Barcelona, with his eldest son. Initially, the death was considered a tragic accident, but in October of last year, the police reopened the investigation because the son allegedly made contradictory statements.

As part of the investigation, Jonathan Andić’s cell phone was analyzed to reconstruct his exact location and movements. There were reportedly uncertainties regarding his location at the time of the fall, where he had parked his car, and whether he had taken photos during the hike. The relationship between father and son was also examined: they reportedly had disagreements regarding the strategy to be followed. In 2014, Isak Andić handed over the leadership of Mango to his eldest son, but returned a year later because he did not agree with the direction the company was taking.

Now Andić, who is vice-chairman of the fashion group, is suspected of his father’s murder, according to Spanish media reports: he has been arrested and is being questioned. A family spokesperson emphasized that Jonathan Andić is fully cooperating with the investigation. The case naturally raises many questions about the dynamics within the family and about the future of the successful fashion company Mango, which once again achieved record sales last year.