Record sales once again for Mango

Mango has once again posted record figures in 2025, with double-digit growth in both sales and profits. The retailer, which is also seeing strong growth in online sales, is continuing to invest in its store network and in AI.

Already one third online

Last year, Mango achieved a turnover of €3.8 billion, a growth of 13%—and even 16% at constant exchange rates. Net profit for the year increased by 11% to €242 million. Women’s fashion remains the company’s most important pillar, accounting for 79% of total turnover. Online sales now represent a third of the fashion chain’s total turnover.

During the last financial year, the fashion retailer invested almost €225 million in the expansion and renovation of its stores, the construction of a new headquarters in Palau-solità i Plegamans near Barcelona, and the development of technological capabilities. At the end of 2025, Mango had 2,931 points of sale in 120 markets worldwide.

AI stylist

Toni Ruiz, Mango’s chairman and CEO, highlights the company’s strong international focus, with 78% of total sales already coming from abroad. Key markets outside Spain include France, Turkey, Germany, and the US. Italy, the UK, and Portugal have also gained market share this year.

New flagship stores in Berlin, Ankara, Chicago, Rome, and Munich, among others, represented important steps for the company. Mango Teen has doubled its store network, while Mango Home has opened its first four standalone stores in Spain.

The retailer continues to focus on expanding its physical stores, but also emphasizes its leadership in the online fashion world. The company has invested heavily in renewing its technological capabilities, including the launch of an AI-driven stylist. In addition, Mango has invested in logistics to adapt its operational model to customer needs.