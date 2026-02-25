Zalando rolls out second-hand children’s clothing

Zalando is expanding its second-hand platform, focusing explicitly on families. From now on, the Berlin-based e-commerce player will offer second-hand children’s clothing in fourteen European countries, including Scandinavia and Ireland.

Kids best target group

Parents can now buy clothing and exchange worn items for a voucher for their next purchase. With this step, Zalando aims to expand the Kids category into a fully-fledged family destination. The company itself refers to it as a “holistic family destination,” serving parents and caregivers “from infancy to the teenage years.”