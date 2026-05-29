H&M and unions reach agreement on the layoff of about 100 employees in Spain

H&M has reached an agreement with the Spanish trade unions CCOO and UGT regarding the elimination of nearly 100 office jobs in Madrid and Barcelona. The cutback will thus be more limited than the company initially indicated.

Transfers or reassignments

According to CCOO, the social plan (ERE) is expected to affect approximately one hundred positions at the two office locations, but the union emphasized that the final figure has not yet been determined. That number depends on how many employees will be offered transfers.

The offices in Barcelona and Madrid manage the markets in Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It has been agreed, among other things, that internal and international transfers within the H&M group will be offered, and that an external outplacement program will be established.

The union will also continue to work with management to further reduce the number of layoffs. For example, affected and unaffected employees may switch positions. The compensation package also complies with the maximum legal standards, with an additional payment based on seniority.