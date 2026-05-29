Claes Retail Group (JBC) is moving its logistics operations to an external warehouse

Claes Retail Group, the parent company of JBC and CKS, among others, will outsource its logistics operations and centralize all activities in Beringen. The approximately 50 logistics employees will have the option to transfer to the new employer.

“Houthalen no longer viable”

Claes Retail Group is transferring its logistics operations to logistics service provider Paxon. The group is consolidating all logistics flows into a new distribution center in Beringen. With this decision, Claes Retail Group is taking the next step in the restructuring of its operational activities.