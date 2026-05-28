Abercrombie & Fitch able to offset impact of war in Iran

Abercrombie & Fitch exceeded first-quarter profit expectations, thanks to steady demand in the U.S. However, the company reports weakness in the EMEA region due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

All income groups on board

Last quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch attracted consumers from lower income groups with discounts, while also retaining its base of affluent customers. This helped the company weather macroeconomic uncertainty in the U.S. and achieve 3% revenue growth in the U.S. market. Today, Abercrombie positions itself between the premium and mass markets, offering aspirational clothing at accessible prices, as demand for affordable luxury remains resilient.