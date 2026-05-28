35 years of La Bottega: How an independent shoe store became a retail experience icon

While the Belgian retail sector struggles with bankruptcies and the rise of cheap newcomers, La Bottega in Hasselt is celebrating its 35th anniversary with sales of nearly 10 million euros and its first private label. The iconic concept store by Karine Valy and Marc Jamar proves that personal attention, creativity, and boldness still pay off.

“I thought: this is too much for Hasselt”

What began in 1991 as a small shoe store in Hasselt has grown into one of Belgium’s leading independent fashion boutiques. La Bottega, located in the former Smeets gin distillery, now spans more than 2,000 square meters and offers a carefully curated mix of over 300 Belgian and international brands.