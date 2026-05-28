Zalando is adding secondhand luxury fashion from Vestiaire Collective

Zalando is expanding its secondhand range with luxury fashion from Vestiaire Collective. The German fashion group is launching a partnership in fourteen European markets. With this move, Zalando is opening its “Pre-owned” category to external partners for the first time.

Demand for secondhand luxury

Through the platform, customers gain access to pre-owned items from more than fifty luxury brands, ranging from clothing and shoes to handbags and accessories. According to Zalando, the partnership responds to the rapidly growing demand for high-quality pre-owned fashion. In 2025, an average of 62% of Zalando’s pre-owned inventory sold within seven days of being listed.