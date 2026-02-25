Fnac Darty sailing steady, soon with a new captain

Fnac Darty proved resilient in 2025. According to CEO Enrique Martinez, the French group excelled in strategic consistency. Nonetheless, the retailer may have a new owner before the summer.

2.4 million subscribers

Fnac Darty achieved a turnover of €10.33 billion last year, a modest increase of 0.7% compared to 2024. Nevertheless, CEO Enrique Martinez is optimistic about the new strategic plan Beyond everyday, which has completed its first year. “The past year has strengthened our model and confirmed the relevance of our course, despite a difficult consumption context in France.”