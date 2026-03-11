MediaMarkt launches shopping by appointment in the Netherlands

MediaMarkt is introducing a new service in its Dutch stores: shopping by appointment. Last year, the electronics retailer launched this free service in its German stores.

Connecting online and offline

MediaMarkt developed this new service because customers are increasingly researching products online, but still want specific advice and confirmation of their choice in the store. Shopping by appointment connects these two worlds, according to the retailer. Customers can easily book an appointment via the page of their local store, in their desired product category, such as TV and audio, telecom, white goods, or computing. Upon arrival, they check in and are escorted to a specialist, who takes the time to discuss their wishes, compare products, and help them make a purchase decision.

The free service, which has also been available in all of the retailer’s German stores since the end of last year following a trial, represents the next step in MediaMarkt’s strategy of increasingly focusing on expanding its range of services, including repairs, warranties, insurance, and financing. Starting today, shopping by appointment is available in all 54 MediaMarkt stores in the Netherlands.