Strong online growth for MediaMarkt owner Ceconomy

In the first half of its split fiscal year, Ceconomy, the parent company of MediaMarkt and Saturn, achieved a significant increase in revenue, particularly online. The acquisition by JD.com is reportedly on track.

Marketplace sees double-digit growth

In the first six months of the 2025/26 fiscal year, Ceconomy’s revenue rose by 2% to 13.1 billion euros. Adjusted for exchange rates and portfolio changes, growth was 4%. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) rose by 14.2%, or 43 million euros, to 347 million euros. Revenue declined in German-speaking countries, while it increased in Western, Eastern, and Southern Europe.