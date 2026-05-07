Wingzz China: Chinese robotics and technology have moved beyond the demonstration phase

China is no longer building technology for trade shows or promotional videos. The country is building technology for everyday use: in factories, stores, warehouses, hospitals, cars, and cities. European companies no longer need to wonder whether Chinese technology will have an impact, but rather how quickly.

Not a dancing robot, but a working robot

Whereas Europe looked to Silicon Valley for years to understand the future, today it must also look to Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Shanghai. Not because China does everything better, but because Chinese companies move faster from idea to application: from prototype to product, from product to platform, and from platform to infrastructure. That’s what RetailDetail founder Jorg Snoeck and Maarten Leyts (Trendwolves) are seeing, as they’re currently on the ground preparing the Wingzz China retail inspiration trip.

Robotics catches their eye more than anything else. Companies like Unitree, UBTech, DEEP Robotics, and KEENON no longer build spectacular show robots, but machines that perform concrete tasks: inspections, logistics, cleaning, security, and service. The first major robotics breakthrough will likely not come from a single all-rounder, but from inexpensive machines that perform repetitive work “good enough.” As soon as robotics becomes affordable, SMEs, retailers, and logistics players will also be able to experiment—and those who experiment learn faster.

At the same time, artificial intelligence in China is becoming cheaper, more open, and more practical. DeepSeek proved that powerful AI models do not necessarily require massive budgets. Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, and new players like Zhipu AI and Moonshot AI are building AI directly into cloud platforms, software, search engines, and workflows. As a result, AI in China is shifting more quickly from a “gimmick” to a utility. While many European companies are still in the testing phase, Chinese companies are already fully integrating AI into their customer service, logistics, software development, planning, and retail operations.

The power lies in the engine room

Retail is also undergoing a fundamental transformation. Douyin, TikTok Shop, Temu, and Pinduoduo are building commerce around discovery and algorithms, no longer just around search queries. Consumers no longer actively search for products; platforms predict what they want to buy before they even know it themselves. Retail is becoming real-time, driven by data, content, and logistics.

Mobility is accelerating just as rapidly. BYD combines batteries, chips, software, and manufacturing into a single integrated chain. XPeng links electric vehicles to AI and autonomous features. Baidu, Pony.ai, and WeRide are testing robotaxis and autonomous logistics step by step in real urban environments—not as futuristic demonstrations, but as operational infrastructure.

Moreover, the real power increasingly lies in the engine room: chips, batteries, cloud infrastructure, sensors, and energy storage. Companies like CATL and Huawei are building complete ecosystems where hardware, software, data, and manufacturing converge. This delivers both scale and speed.

The Chinese formula: learning faster than the rest

That speed may well be the greatest strategic risk for Europe: the challenge is not so much that Chinese companies produce more cheaply, but that they learn faster. They test faster, scale up faster, and process market feedback faster. China does not treat innovation as an annual strategy document, but as an operational discipline.

The great Chinese technology wave is ultimately not about a single robot, a single AI model, or a single electric car. It is about the transition from demo to infrastructure. After all, a dancing robot is “just” entertainment. A robot that cleans warehouses every night is a business model. An AI chatbot is impressive, but an AI system that helps customers daily, forecasts inventory, and automates processes is infrastructure. And by the time Europe still considers a technology a trend, it may already have become the standard in China.

Europe doesn’t need to copy China; that would even be foolish, because our context is different. But Europe does need to take a look. Not from a distance, but through the eyes of entrepreneurs who want to understand what happens when technology doesn’t stay confined to an innovation lab but is integrated into daily life. Taking a look now is a strategic necessity, because those who see today how robots are being deployed in China will better understand tomorrow the choices we in Europe must (urgently) make.

So join RetailDetail on the Wingzz retail tour from September 7 to 13, 2026, and experience tomorrow’s technology firsthand today.