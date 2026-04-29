MediaMarkt continues to expand its retail media network

Starting May 1, electronics retailer Mediamarkt-Saturn will also connect Belgium, Luxembourg, and Hungary to its European retail media network. This will expand advertising opportunities to eight European markets.

68 million impressions per week

Mediamarkt-Saturn launched its retail media offering last year in Germany and Spain. On April 1, Austria, Switzerland, and Turkey were added, and now it is Belgium, Luxembourg, and Hungary’s turn. The newly added markets together account for 300 additional stores and 23.5 million impressions per week. The complete network now comprises approximately 738 stores and some 54,000 screens, enabling advertisers to reach 68 million impressions per week.

“By expanding our in-store retail media offering across Europe, we’re making point-of-sale reach predictable and actionable for advertisers across national borders,” says Boris Prondzinski, Managing Director at MediaMarktSaturn Retail Media & Partner Marketing. Technology partner One Tech Group (OTG) from Hamburg provides the ad server that manages the campaigns and the booking platform where advertisers can purchase digital ad space.

Parent company Ceconomy already generated 91 million euros in revenue from retail media in the 2024/25 fiscal year, well above targets and nearly double the previous year’s figure.