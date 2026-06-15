MediaMarkt to open three new stores in Belgium this summer

Between July and the end of August, MediaMarkt will open new stores at the three Shopping Cora locations in Rocourt, Châtelineau, and La Louvière. This brings the electronics chain’s total number of stores in the country to 32.

Targeted investment

Following five new stores in 2024 and three in 2025, MediaMarkt Belgium is continuing its growth strategy. The store in Rocourt is a move to a new location, while the other two stores are brand-new branches. With this, the electronics retailer is strengthening its presence in regions where the brand has had a weaker presence until now. After all, Rocourt, Châtelineau, and La Louvière were still blank spots in the Belgian store network.

“With these three new stores, we are building on the strong momentum of recent years,” says Frederik Roose, Regional Director of MediaMarkt Belgium. “We are making targeted investments in locations where we can be close to our customers, offering a shopping experience that seamlessly complements our online offering. In this way, we are making technology even more accessible to everyone.”

Each of the three new stores will have a floor area of 1,300 m² and will be designed according to MediaMarkt’s core concept.