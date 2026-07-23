How Belgium and Portugal saved Fnac Darty’s first half (of the year)

Fnac Darty posted virtually no revenue growth in the first half of 2026. Although Belgium, Luxembourg, and especially Portugal saw solid growth, the electronics retailer saw sales decline in its home market of France. Fans and air conditioners brought a welcome breath of fresh air in May and June.

Already 40% more air conditioners and fans

CEO Enrique Martinez describes it as “a half-year of two speeds.” “The start of the year went well, but then consumer spending slowed in April due to the conflict in the Middle East. We didn’t see that impact as strongly in other countries,” said the CEO. Indeed: in France, sales fell by 0.7% to 2.57 billion euros, while revenue in the rest of Europe grew by 2.7%. In total, comparable revenue thus rose by 0.6% to 4.46 billion euros.