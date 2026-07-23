EU outlines its objections to JD.com’s acquisition of MediaMarkt

The European Commission is taking a new step in the proceedings regarding JD.com’s planned acquisition of MediaMarkt owner Ceconomy. Specifically, the EU is investigating whether the Chinese retail giant has received state aid.

Deadline: October 2

The European Commission has sent JD.com a so-called statement of grounds as part of the in-depth investigation, which has been ongoing since May, into foreign subsidies related to the proposed acquisition of Ceconomy. With this, the Commission is notifying the companies involved in writing of the objections raised against them.