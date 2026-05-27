“EU launches in-depth investigation into JD.com’s acquisition of Ceconomy”

The EU is set to launch an in-depth investigation into foreign subsidies related to the takeover bid by the Chinese e-commerce group JD.com for the German electronics retailer Ceconomy, owner of MediaMarkt.

“Europe will act more assertively”

The official announcement of the investigation is expected to take place later this week, reports the Financial Times. It would mark a notable first: for the first time, a takeover by a Chinese company will be subject to a thorough investigation under EU regulations on foreign subsidies, according to the newspaper.